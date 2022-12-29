Southwest Airlines chaos drags on at LAX and around the country

The turmoil at Southwest Airlines in Los Angeles and elsewhere around the country continued on Thursday, with the company canceling thousands of more flights as it scrambles to restore its operations and help displaced passengers get home.

Southwest canceled 2,362 flights on Thursday, about 60% of its services, according to the flight tracker FlightAware. The airline has been beset by problems since last week, when a punishing winter storm pummeled much of the country, upsetting travel plans and causing widespread flight disruptions.

Though much of the industry has nearly recovered — down to only about 4% of flights canceled — Southwest has remained sidelined, running only about a third of its services until it can function at full speed again.

The Dallas-based company is the country’s largest low-cost carrier, with routes to various airports in California including Los Angeles, Oakland, Burbank, Sacramento, San Diego and San Jose.

Advertisement

Southwest’s weeklong meltdown has affected thousands of fliers, leaving them stranded at dozens of airports around the country without their luggage or else digging into their pockets to find alternative travel options, prompting a surge in demand for rental cars.

Southwest has been in overdrive to get its planes back in flight, and mea culpa videos posted to Twitter have become almost like a salve for the company as it seeks to allay customers’ frustrations and maintain what’s left of its reputation. A day after the chief executive apologized to fliers, Ryan Green, the company’s chief commercial officer, pledged the company “would do everything we can, and work day and night to repair our relationship with you.”

“My personal apology is the first step of making things right after many plans changed and experiences fell short of your expectations of us,” he said.

The airline has canceled at least 13,000 flights — well over 50% of its services — since Dec. 22, according to FlightAware. But leaders have said they remain optimistic that order will be restored by next week.

A devastating winter storm that blasted the country just before Christmas sent holiday plans tailspinning into chaos. And Southwest’s fiasco was the ‘perfect storm’ of well-known issues, industry experts and union leaders for the company said. They cited the company’s outdated technology and vulnerable operations that are particularly susceptible to any disruptions, much less multiple coast-to-coast weather events.

Experts explained that the U.S. airline giant operates on a unique flight pattern — planes run from destination to destination instead of in and out of certain hubs — that leaves little room for error. It also has no partnerships with other airlines to assist with rebookings, it operates with few open seats or backup crews. Delays can quickly spiral.

Green pointed to a number of updates to the company’s websites for affected travelers, including allowing fliers traveling through Jan. 2 to change their itineraries online, forms to help travelers locate lost luggage and refund requests for cancellations or acquired expenses because of the disruptions.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stepped up pressure on the company this week, telling “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that the massive cancellations “indicates a system failure” and the agency will be “watching closely” to ensure Southwest meets its customer service commitments. Southwest’s compensation for passengers should cover flights along with meals, lodging and ground transportation because “this is the airline’s responsibility,” he said.

Staff writer Grace Toohey contributed to this report.