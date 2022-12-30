Photos: First look Rose Parade floats are blooming

Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet could keep volunteers from arriving for their holiday float decorating duties in the 134th Rose Parade.

The parade theme is “Turning the Corner,” a celebration of the potential each new year brings. And after nearly three years of gloom, people are ready to embrace that expression.

“Whether that corner is actual or figurative — we all enjoy the opportunity of a fresh start,” Amy Wainscott, president of the 2023 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Assn., said in a statement. “Turning a corner means rising above — alone, or with family, friends and community.”

The Pasadena Rose Parade — which was canceled in 2021 and had a mask mandate in 2022 — returns without pandemic restrictions for the first time in three years amid concerns of a “tripledemic” of COVID-19, RSV and the flu.

