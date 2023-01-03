Floats from this year’s Rose Parade on display in Pasadena

Despite what is looking like a cold and soggy day, thousands of visitors are expected Tuesday to queue up to see this years Rose Parade up close during the Rose Parade Floatfest in Pasadena.

The two-mile stretch of floats at Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards attracts about 150,000 people each year, according to the parade website.

The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for disabled visitors and seniors and from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. for other ticket holders. Tickets are $20 and free for children 5 and younger. The event is rain or shine, but meteorologists are forecasting light rain and drizzle Tuesday morning with cloudy skies and cool temperatures for the afternoon.

Parking is limited near the event, and free shuttle service is available from Pasadena City College, according to the parade website. The L.A. Metro is also running free shuttles from the L Line’s Sierra Madre Villa Station.

The Rose Parade returned Monday for the first time without COVID-19 restrictions in three years. It was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic and returned to smaller crowds with coronavirus mandates in place last year.

