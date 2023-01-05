2-year-old child killed by falling tree during storm in Sonoma County

A 2-year-old child who was killed in the Sonoma County community of Occidental on Wednesday by a falling tree was one of at least two people killed by the storm that hit Northern California this week.

At 5:14 p.m. Wednesday, the Occidental Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home on the 2800 block of Joy Road, responding to reports of a fallen tree, said Sgt. Juan Valencia of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement

“The tree landed on a 2-year-old boy that was sitting in the living room on a couch,” Valencia said.

By the time fire personnel arrived to the scene, the baby’s father and a neighbor had retrieved the child. Fire officials rendered CPR unsuccessfully and the baby was pronounced deceased at 5:48pm.

The boy’s identity is being withheld pending investigation by the coroner’s office.

On an average day, the sheriff’s office gets 70 to 80 emergency calls, but the storm caused havoc, he said. “Yesterday within a 24-hour period we received 445 911 calls for service,” Valencia said.

A second storm-related death occurred when a teen driver’s car crashed after hydroplaning in the Solano County city of Fairfield, the Fairfield Police Department said. A 19-year-old woman and Fairfield resident was killed in a one-car crash on Vanden Road.

The department said the road was partially flooded “due to heavy rain pummeling the area.” The victim was driving east when “she encountered a patch of standing water and hydroplaned, losing control of the vehicle, before colliding into a utility pole.”