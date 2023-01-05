Reward for information in killing of West Covina woman in 2021 grows to $100,000

West Covina police are still searching for answers in the gang killing of a 29-year-old woman, who investigators said was wrongly targeted, hoping a larger reward in the case will bring witnesses forward more than two years later.

Gabriela De Haro Perez was fatally shot Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road in what West Covina Police called an instance of “misidentification” during gang violence. Police say Perez was not involved in any gang activity.

There is now an $100,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing, according to West Covina Police.

In April 2021, a reward in the case was set at $30,000, but this week, West Covina officials announced the higher reward.

Detectives continue to actively investigate Perez’s killing, according to police. They declined to release details of the shooting or the suspect vehicle, but said they “believe there are people that know who committed this horrific crime.”

The $100,000 reward is made up of $50,000 from the West Covina City Council, $15,000 from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and $35,000 from Perez’s family.

Detectives asked anyone with information on the crime to contact the Police Department directly at (626) 939-8500 or submit an anonymous tip https://lacrimestoppers.org.