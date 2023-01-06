Advertisement
California

Two hip-hop producers arrested after LAPD recovers stockpile of guns in Studio City

LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force found stockpile of guns and ammunition
On Wednesday, the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force conducted a search in Studio City and found several assault rifles, handguns, and 3 firearm suppressors, high-capacity magazines, assault rifle building parts/components and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
(LAPD)
By Noah Goldberg
Richard Winton
Police arrested two music producers whom they discovered with a cache of assault weapons and ammunition inside a Studio City home, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The men, DeAvonte Kimble, 30, and Max Lord, 31, were taken into custody Wednesday after a barricade situation during which an LAPD SWAT team was called into action, according to police. When police entered the home and conducted a search, they found “several assault rifles, handguns, and 3 firearm suppressors, high-capacity magazines, assault rifle building parts/components, and thousands of rounds of ammunition,” the department said in a news release.

Kimble was arrested on suspicion of illegal firearm possession in Chicago in 2018 alongside rapper G Herbo, according to the Chicago Sun Times. He was listed as a producer on G Herbo’s album “25”. LAPD sources confirmed that Kimble is a Compton-based hip-hop producer for several rappers.

According to LAPD sources, Lord is a hip-hop producer and sound engineer for artists such as Cardi B, Future, Travis Scott and the late rapper Juice WRLD, whom the producer worked with for much of the rapper’s career. Lord has also faced threats from Juice WRLD’s entourage, according to sources.

Kimble was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, though police did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the assault. He was also charged with being a parolee at large. He had his bail revoked and is being held at Van Nuys Jail. Lord was charged with possession of assault rifles and released on $35,000 bail.

Lord and Kimble could not immediately be reached for comment.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

