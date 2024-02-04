Rapper Killer Mike detained at Crypto.com Arena after early wins at 2024 Grammys

Rapper Killer Mike was detained by LAPD and placed in handcuffs at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Rapper Killer Mike was detained at the 2024 Grammy Awards and escorted by Los Angeles police on Sunday, shortly after taking home three prizes.

The musician, one-half of the rap duo Run the Jewels, was seen surrounded by at least two LAPD officers walking in Crypto.com Arena, in videos shared by the Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner.

A Los Angeles police spokesperson confirmed to The Times that a man was detained and handcuffed at the Los Angeles venue shortly after 4 p.m. for an alleged physical altercation related to the awards ceremony. The spokesperson also confirmed that the man is being held in police custody for questioning.

A representative for Killer Mike did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Before he was detained, Killer Mike (real name Michael Santiago Render) took home three Grammy prizes at the pre-show ceremony, including rap album for his 2023 release “Michael.” He also took home rap performance and rap song wins, which he shared with André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

“Thank God,” he tweeted Sunday after his first career wins.