Woman’s body found in Northern California recycling facility

A woman’s body was found Thursday morning in a recycling facility near the Northern California city of Eureka, according to authorities.

The unidentified woman’s body was found among recycling debris at the Recology recycling facility in Samoa on the northern peninsula of the Humboldt Bay, the Eureka Police Department told the Eureka-Times Standard.

The woman’s body was likely brought to the facility in a waste hauler’s truck after being picked up within the Eureka city limits, Eureka police spokesperson Brittany Powell told the newspaper.

The Police Department and the Humboldt County coroner’s office did not immediately respond to requests for more information on Friday.