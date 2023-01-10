Body of Lakewood woman discovered in Joshua Tree National Park

A 58-year-old hiker from Lakewood fell to her death in Joshua Tree National Park and was discovered in a remote area, according to authorities.

The body of Anna Nuno was found Saturday by park rangers in Rattlesnake Canyon in the Indian Cove district of the park. Nuno suffered a fatal head injury from the fall, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and the National Park Service.

An air unit from the San Bernardino County Fire Department and personnel from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and the Morongo Basin Ambulance responded to the scene.

It’s unclear how Nuno fell, but officials said there appear to be no signs of foul play. There is no additional information about the incident, authorities said.

The area where Nuno’s body was found — Rattlesnake Canyon and the Wonderland of Rocks — is considered a challenging region to navigate because it includes remote, rocky terrain and does not have reliable cell service. Rattlesnake Canyon features a 2.6-mile trail near Twentynine Palms that takes a little over an hour to complete, according to AllTrails.com.