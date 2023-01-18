Plane crash near Modesto airport leaves one dead
A small plane crashed into a field near the Modesto Airport, killing its only occupant, according to the Stanislaus County sheriff’s office.
The only occupant of the plane was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet. It appears the crash caused no injuries on the ground.
The presence of emergency vehicles in the area has delayed traffic on nearby Mitchell Road, law enforcement officials said.
