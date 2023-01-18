Advertisement
Plane crash near Modesto airport leaves one dead

A scene of a small airplane crash into a field near the Modesto Airport
Emergency crews are on scene of a small airplane crash in a field near the Modesto Airport on Wednesday afternoon. The only occupant of the plane was pronounced dead at the scene
A small plane crashed into a field near the Modesto Airport, killing its only occupant, according to the Stanislaus County sheriff’s office.

The only occupant of the plane was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet. It appears the crash caused no injuries on the ground.

The presence of emergency vehicles in the area has delayed traffic on nearby Mitchell Road, law enforcement officials said.

