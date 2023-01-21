Teen boy in critical condition, two men injured after shooting at Long Beach park

A 17-year-old boy was in critical condition and two men were injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon at a Long Beach park, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said they were called before 2 p.m. and arrived at Silverado Park on West 31st Street to find the teen and two men with “non-life-threatening” injuries. All were taken to local hospitals by the Long Beach Fire Department.

The Police Department said that based on its initial investigation, it appeared the three victims were at the basketball courts when a vehicle drove past and “an exchange of gunfire occurred between the vehicle and an unidentified subject” at the courts.

“At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown and no suspect information is available,” the department said.

On Twitter, police asked residents to avoid the area while detectives continued to investigate.