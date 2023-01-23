Advertisement
California

1 dead, 7 injured in Oakland shooting

Women walk into the front doors of Oakland police building
Eight people were shot, Oakland Police said Monday night.
(Ben Margot / Associated Press)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

One person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting Monday night in Oakland, police said.

The incident was reported just after 6 p.m. in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard, where officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, a program that flags authorities when the sound of gunfire is detected.

Police at the scene found spent bullet casings but no victims, Officer Kim Armstead said in a video statement posted to Twitter. Soon after, however, police learned of victims who had taken themselves to local hospitals.

Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong of the Oakland Police Department holds a press conference at OPD Headquarters

California

Oakland police chief placed on leave after report criticizes handling of officer misconduct

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on administrative leave following an outside report that found the department had mishandled cases of officer misconduct.

As of Monday evening, one person was confirmed dead, and seven others were injured but stable.

Advertisement

The incident remains under investigation.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement