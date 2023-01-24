Advertisement
California

Armed assault suspect in custody after SWAT standoff on Catalina Island

Officers unload gear on a dock next to a boat with the words Los Angeles County Sheriff
L.A. County SWAT officers arrive at Santa Catalina Island on Tuesday in response to an armed, barricaded assault suspect who fired shots from a location in Avalon.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

One person was taken into custody Tuesday night after a multihour standoff with law enforcement authorities on Santa Catalina Island, L.A. County sheriff’s officials said.

The incident began around 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in the town of Avalon, on the island’s southeastern side, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

A person suspected of assault with a deadly weapon had fired shots out of the location and was barricaded inside, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau, which sent a SWAT team to the island.

Advertisement

A crisis negotiation team was also dispatched to the scene.

The suspect was in custody as of 7:45 p.m., authorities said.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement