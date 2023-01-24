Paramedics unable to save UC Davis student, who dies in dorm

A UC Davis student died in his dorm Tuesday, the school announced.

First responders at Miller Hall, a dormitory on campus, “did all they could for the student,” according to a statement from the school, but could not save him. The school did not release a cause of death or the student’s identity.

“It is with utter sadness that we report that a student died this morning ... at his Miller Hall residence on campus. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and others who knew and loved him,” the school said in a tweet.

“We ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time. We know that many of you are grieving, and we share in that loss,” the school tweeted.

The university said counselors were on scene speaking with the student’s roommates.

“These past few days have been one tragedy after another. I want to remind our community that we have resources for you. Reach out and get help if you need it. Please take care, Aggies,” said Gary May, the school’s chancellor, in a tweet.

The Yolo County coroner’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.