Advertisement
California

Have a mental health question? Send us your queries for our mental health newsletter

A grid of multi colored circles with a ring in the center where the colors change.
(Patrick Hruby / Los Angeles Times)
By Laura NewberryStaff Writer 
Share

With the new year upon us, those of us who work on L.A. Times’ weekly mental health newsletter, Group Therapy, are looking back at all that we learned together in 2022.

We answered your questions about how antidepressants work (or don’t work, for many people), how to support a partner who’s lost a loved one, and why it feels like we’re “waiting for the other shoe to drop” three years into the pandemic. We provided perspectives on how to deal with climate anxiety, and what the latest science tells us about how our brains and guts are connected.

Your great questions are the engine for this newsletter — and we need more of them! You can submit your mental-health-related queries below.

Advertisement

California
Laura Newberry

Laura Newberry is a reporter with the mental health initiative at the Los Angeles Times and writes Group Therapy, a weekly newsletter. She previously worked on The Times’ education team and was a staff reporter at both the Reading Eagle in Eastern Pennsylvania and MassLive in Western Massachusetts. She graduated from UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism in 2018 and is currently pursuing her master of social work.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement