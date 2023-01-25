Have a mental health question? Send us your queries for our mental health newsletter

With the new year upon us, those of us who work on L.A. Times’ weekly mental health newsletter, Group Therapy, are looking back at all that we learned together in 2022.

We answered your questions about how antidepressants work (or don’t work, for many people), how to support a partner who’s lost a loved one, and why it feels like we’re “waiting for the other shoe to drop” three years into the pandemic. We provided perspectives on how to deal with climate anxiety, and what the latest science tells us about how our brains and guts are connected.

Your great questions are the engine for this newsletter — and we need more of them! You can submit your mental-health-related queries below.