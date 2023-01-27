Advertisement
California

2 killed when stolen vehicle slams into light pole in San Jose

The San Jose skyline as seen from City Hall
The San Jose skyline as seen from City Hall. Two people died in a car crash involving a stolen car early Friday. Authorities said the juvenile driver, who survived the crash, was taken into custody.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

The juvenile driver of a stolen vehicle slammed into a light pole in San Jose early Friday, killing two passengers as the vehicle burst into flames, police said.

The driver, who was identified only as a male juvenile, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, the San Jose Police Department said.

The crash occurred around 4:20 a.m. near Cottle and Blossom Hill roads, police said.

The 2018 Hyundai sedan, which was reported stolen out of Santa Clara County, was apparently traveling at a high speed when it veered off the road and struck a light pole, police said. The vehicle burst into flames.

Advertisement

San Francisco judge orders release of 911 call, body camera footage in Paul Pelosi attack

California

Graphic video of attack on Paul Pelosi is released

A graphic video showing the attack on then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, in October was released Friday by a San Francisco court.

A male passenger was declared dead at the scene and a female passenger died after being transported to an area hospital, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

The incident represents the first fatal crash of 2023 in San Jose, police said.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement