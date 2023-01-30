Advertisement
Benedict Canyon shooting: What we know about mass shooting that killed 3, injured 4

LAPD officers stand on the 2700 block of Ellison Drive in Benedict Canyon, where a shooting left three people dead.
LAPD officers stand on the 2700 block of Ellison Drive near the corner of Arby Drive on Saturday in Benedict Canyon, where a shooting left three people dead and four injured.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
Corinne PurtillAlene TchekmedyianMatthew Ormseth
Southern California was reeling over the weekend from another mass shooting that left three people dead and four wounded in an upscale hillside neighborhood on the Westside.

Gunfire rang out on a street near Benedict Canyon early Saturday that left three women who were inside a car dead. Four other people who were outside a home where authorities said a gathering had been taking place were injured.

Here is what we know about the case:

What happened?

  • Authorities responded shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday to calls for help on the 2700 block of Ellison Drive, an upscale neighborhood in Benedict Canyon. They found seven people had been shot. Three were killed inside a vehicle on the street and four were wounded outside, a law enforcement source told The Times.
  • The investigation is in its early stages. But police said there was a gathering in one of the homes on the block that was connected to the shooting. The home was being used as a short-term rental. Neighbors reported seeing several cars driving away from the scene within minutes of the gunfire.
  • More than 30 shots were fired, LAPD Capt. Jonathan Tippet said. It is unclear how many weapons or assailants might be involved.
  • Authorities said the attack was not random, but they do not yet have a motive. The suspect — or suspects — are still at large.
What do we know about the victims?

  • Of the four surviving victims, two are listed in critical condition and two are in stable condition at local hospitals.
  • Authorities on Sunday identified the dead as Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, Ill.; Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Ariz.; and Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago.
  • The names of the wounded have not been released.

How many shootings have there been in recent weeks in California?

  • The Benedict Canyon shooting capped a deadly week in California. A gunman killed 11 people in a mass shooting in Monterey Park on Jan. 21, and two days later, another assailant fatally shot seven people at two farms near Half Moon Bay.
  • The same week, a shooting in Oakland left one person dead and seven others injured. Police officials gunfire erupted amid filming for a music video.
  • The week before, a mass shooting in Goshen, Calif., killed six people — including a 10-month-old baby, a teenager mother and a 72-year-old grandmother — in what local officials have called a targeted attack.
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Corinne Purtill

Corinne Purtill is a science and medicine reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her writing on science and human behavior has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Time Magazine, the BBC, Quartz and elsewhere. Before joining The Times, she worked as the senior London correspondent for GlobalPost (now PRI) and as a reporter and assignment editor at the Cambodia Daily in Phnom Penh. She is a native of Southern California and a graduate of Stanford University.

Alene Tchekmedyian

Alene Tchekmedyian is an investigative reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, focusing on accountability stories and writing about failures by officials to comply with transparency laws. Before joining The Times in 2016, she reported on crime and policing for the Glendale News-Press and Burbank Leader.

Matthew Ormseth

Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant.

