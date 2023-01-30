Benedict Canyon shooting: What we know about mass shooting that killed 3, injured 4

Southern California was reeling over the weekend from another mass shooting that left three people dead and four wounded in an upscale hillside neighborhood on the Westside.

Gunfire rang out on a street near Benedict Canyon early Saturday that left three women who were inside a car dead. Four other people who were outside a home where authorities said a gathering had been taking place were injured.

Here is what we know about the case:

An investigation is underway after at least three people were killed and four wounded Saturday morning in a shooting in an upscale neighborhood of Los Angeles. (KTLA)

What happened?

Authorities responded shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday to calls for help on the 2700 block of Ellison Drive, an upscale neighborhood in Benedict Canyon. They found seven people had been shot. Three were killed inside a vehicle on the street and four were wounded outside, a law enforcement source told The Times.



The investigation is in its early stages. But police said there was a gathering in one of the homes on the block that was connected to the shooting. The home was being used as a short-term rental. Neighbors reported seeing several cars driving away from the scene within minutes of the gunfire.



More than 30 shots were fired, LAPD Capt. Jonathan Tippet said. It is unclear how many weapons or assailants might be involved.



Authorities said the attack was not random, but they do not yet have a motive. The suspect — or suspects — are still at large.

What do we know about the victims?

Of the four surviving victims, two are listed in critical condition and two are in stable condition at local hospitals.



Authorities on Sunday identified the dead as Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, Ill.; Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Ariz.; and Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago.



The names of the wounded have not been released.

How many shootings have there been in recent weeks in California?