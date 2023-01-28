At least 3 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at upscale Benedict Canyon home in L.A.
At least three people were killed and four wounded Saturday morning in a shooting in an upscale neighborhood off Benedict Canyon in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Fire Department officials responded to the shooting at 2:55 a..m. on Ellison Drive, a street of large hillside homes north of Beverly Hills. Los Angeles police were also on the scene.
Few details were immediately available, but police said the wounded were taken to local hospitals.
It is unclear if suspects are still at large.
The shooting comes just a week after 11 people were killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park. Three days days later, a gunman killed seven people at two farms around Half Moon Bay.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.