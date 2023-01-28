Advertisement
At least 3 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at upscale Benedict Canyon home in L.A.

By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
At least three people were killed and four wounded Saturday morning in a shooting in an upscale neighborhood off Benedict Canyon in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials responded to the shooting at 2:55 a..m. on Ellison Drive, a street of large hillside homes north of Beverly Hills. Los Angeles police were also on the scene.

Few details were immediately available, but police said the wounded were taken to local hospitals.

It is unclear if suspects are still at large.

The shooting comes just a week after 11 people were killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park. Three days days later, a gunman killed seven people at two farms around Half Moon Bay.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

