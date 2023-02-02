CHP asking for help after motorist is found fatally shot at 405 Freeway offramp
The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the gunman responsible for the fatal shooting of a motorist at a 405 Freeway offramp near LAX.
Officers were dispatched to the La Tijera Boulevard offramp from the southbound lanes of the freeway about 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 28, authorities said.
When officers arrived, the male adult driver of the vehicle was found with a gunshot wound, according to the CHP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity has not been disclosed.
On Wednesday, the CHP put out a statement urging any witnesses to come forward.
Investigators are also looking for any possible dash cam videos or other video footage from the area between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Southern Division’s Major Crimes Unit at (323) 644-9550. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.
