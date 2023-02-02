Advertisement
CHP asking for help after motorist is found fatally shot at 405 Freeway offramp

A top-down view of a photo, displaying a smiling man in a pink suit, laid next to tea lights arranged in a shape of a heart.
The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to find answers to the fatal shooting of a driver at an offramp of the 405 freeway near LAX early on Saturday.
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
Officers were dispatched to the La Tijera Boulevard offramp from the southbound lanes of the freeway about 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 28, authorities said.

When officers arrived, the male adult driver of the vehicle was found with a gunshot wound, according to the CHP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been disclosed.

On Wednesday, the CHP put out a statement urging any witnesses to come forward.

Investigators are also looking for any possible dash cam videos or other video footage from the area between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Southern Division’s Major Crimes Unit at (323) 644-9550. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

