Bicyclist in Dana Point dies after being hit by vehicle and assaulted by driver

An investigation is underway after a cyclist in Dana Point died after being struck by a vehicle and then assaulted by the driver.
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle and then assaulted by the driver in Dana Point, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

The incident occurred about 3 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway, the department said in a news release.

After hitting the cyclist, the driver exited his vehicle and began assaulting the victim, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Michael Woodroof.

The male victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, Woodroof said.

The unidentified male driver was detained at the scene, he said.

The motive for the assault and whether the two men knew each other has not been determined, Woodroof said. The investigation is continuing.

An update on the case is expected later Thursday.

