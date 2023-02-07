Advertisement
California

Missing 2-month-old infant from La Puente believed to be with parents in hiding

An infant wrapped in a blanket
Sayvee Torres was last seen at her mother’s residence in La Puente. Her parents have her and have concealed their whereabouts, authorities said.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing 2-month-old infant who is believed to be with her parents in hiding, authorities said.

Sayvee Torres, born on New Year’s Eve, is considered an at-risk missing person, the Sheriff’s Department said in a release late Monday night.

Her parents, Breanna Torres and Oscar Morales, have the child and have concealed their whereabouts, according to authorities. Sayvee Torres is 1 foot tall and 10 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff’s Department said “there is concern” about Sayvee’s well-being, but authorities did not respond to follow-up questions about why she is considered missing and at-risk.

She was last seen at her mother’s home Jan. 24 in the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone with information can contact Det. M. Sahagun at (626) 330-3322. Anonymous calls can be made to (800) 222-8477.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

