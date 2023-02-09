Advertisement
California

Gas prices in Los Angeles are up 10 cents in a week — and they could rise even higher

A hand holds a gas pump while another hand reaches toward the pump's display.
A man at a gas station in Torrance in 2022. Gas prices are starting to rise again in Los Angeles County, with a gallon of regular costing $4.67 on Thursday.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
Share

Gas prices in Los Angeles County rose sharply over the last week, and it could be due to a switch from winter to summer oil blends, according to the American Automobile Assn.

In L.A. County, gas prices spiked 10 cents over the last week, topping out Thursday at $4.67 for a gallon of regular, consistently rising 10 of the last 11 days, according to AAA. While prices in Los Angeles are up 16 cents from last month, they are actually down 8 cents from this time last year.

“It appears as though this most recent pump price increases were the result of refineries switching to summer blend fuel, which is more expensive than winter blend fuel,” said Doug Shupe, a spokesperson for AAA of Southern California.

Advertisement

Shupe said the increases could also be attributed to the “higher than usual planned maintenance” work being done at refineries in California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - OCT. 4, 2022. A residential street abuts the Conoco Phillips refinery in Wilmington. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Business

High gas costs hurt California drivers as refiners rake in huge profits. These charts explain

High California gas prices and accusations of price gouging play into Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to cap oil refinery profits in California.

Prices could rise even higher as temperatures warm up in the spring and Californians begin to take trips across the state, driving up demand for gas.

The upward trend in California bucks nationwide drops in prices at the pump.

Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is just $3.43, compared with $3.49 a week ago, according to AAA.

Last year, Los Angeles set new records for gas prices more than once. Prices Thursday are still far below the record high of $6.49 set in October, according to AAA.

FILE - This Jan. 16, 2015, file photo shows pumpjacks operating at the Kern River Oil Field in Bakersfield, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, signed a law intended to counter Trump administration plans to increase oil and gas production on protected public land. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Business

Column: Big oil companies are already reneging on their global warming promises

BP and Shell made eye-catching promises to invest in renewable energy. If you’re shocked that they’re already backing off, you haven’t been paying attention.

CaliforniaTransportation
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement