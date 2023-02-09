Advertisement
California

Off-duty Orange County deputy killed in solo crash in Lake Elsinore

Aerial view of Sheriff's Department cruisers and traffic cones blocking a street
Authorities block the area near a single-vehicle crash that killed an off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday in Lake Elsinore.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
An off-duty Orange County sheriff’s deputy died early Thursday in what authorities said was a single-vehicle crash in Lake Elsinore.

The body of the deputy, who has not been identified, was being escorted by colleagues from the crash site to the Orange County coroner’s office, said Sgt. Mike Woodroof of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported at 5:14 a.m. on the 25000 block of Railroad Canyon Road in Lake Elsinore.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the deputy was the only occupant of the car, according to a statement released by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Details on how the crash occurred are under investigation, a department spokesperson said.

Images from a KTTV Channel 11 journalist showed a vehicle that appeared to have crashed into a palm tree in the center median. A line of deputies stood at attention on the road as the deputy’s body was placed on a stretcher and draped with a U.S. flag.

“We are mourning the loss of one of our own,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Our greatest sorrow and condolences are for the member’s family and closest friends. During this time, we are collaborating with the Riverside Sheriff’s Department as we prepare to honor our fallen member.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is not identifying the deputy at this time, Woodroof said.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

