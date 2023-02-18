Man found dead in burning motor home in Playa Del Rey

A man was found dead inside a burning motor home parked in Playa Del Rey on Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to 13799 West Jefferson Blvd., along the Bellona Wetlands Ecological Reserve, and found the motor home in flames about 11:23 a.m., the fire department said.

While they were extinguishing the flames, they discovered the man’s body, the department said. The man, who was not identified, was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the fire department said. There were no other injuries reported.

The area is near the coast, between Marina Del Rey and Los Angeles International Airport, and has long attracted people living out of motor homes and RVs. The trend increased during a pandemic-era moratorium on impounding oversized vehicles in the city.

An encampment of dozens of motor homes along Jefferson Boulevard last year drew intense scrutiny from city officials, police and local residents who said such encampments pose safety hazards. The city had pledged to address those concerns, in part by lifting the moratorium and towing again.