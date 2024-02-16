Advertisement
California

Man found dead near Redondo Beach Pier, apparently shot in head, police say

The Redondo Beach Pier.
The Redondo Beach Pier at sunset in November 2018.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
Share

A man was found dead Friday morning from an apparent gunshot wound to the head at a parking structure near the Redondo Beach Pier, authorities said.

The man’s body was found in a stairwell by a public works employee at approximately 6:10 a.m., according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

Police have opened a homicide investigation, the department said in a statement.

“At this time, there is no suspect information and no known motive for the crime,” police said.

Authorities say they believe the victim was homeless.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Redondo Beach Police Department’s tip line via text at (310) 339-2362 or at crimetips@redondo.org.

More to Read

California
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement