Man found dead near Redondo Beach Pier, apparently shot in head, police say

The Redondo Beach Pier at sunset in November 2018.

A man was found dead Friday morning from an apparent gunshot wound to the head at a parking structure near the Redondo Beach Pier, authorities said.

The man’s body was found in a stairwell by a public works employee at approximately 6:10 a.m., according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.

Police have opened a homicide investigation, the department said in a statement.

“At this time, there is no suspect information and no known motive for the crime,” police said.

Authorities say they believe the victim was homeless.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Redondo Beach Police Department’s tip line via text at (310) 339-2362 or at crimetips@redondo.org.