Advertisement
California

Tesla driver dies after plowing into firetruck on freeway

Firefighters at the scene of a fatal accident involving a Tesla and a firetruck
Firefighters work the scene of a fatal accident involving a Tesla and Contra Costa County firetruck early Saturday morning in Contra Costa, Calif.
(Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — 

A Tesla driver was killed and a passenger was critically injured Saturday when the car plowed into a firetruck that was parked on a Northern California freeway to shield a crew clearing another accident, fire officials said.

Four firefighters who were in the truck when it was struck on Interstate 680 were treated for minor injuries, said Tracie Dutter, assistant chief of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The driver was declared dead at the scene, Dutter said. The car needed to be cut open to remove the passenger, who was taken to the hospital.

Advertisement

COSTA MESA, CALIF. -- TUESDAY, JULY 24, 2018: Exterior view of the Tesla Service facility in Costa Mesa, Calif., on July 24, 2018.Good news: Your Tesla Model 3 is finally ready. Bad news: It may take weeks to get it serviced. As Tesla ramps up its Fremont, Calif., factory to escape what Elon Musk called â€œproduction hellâ€ with its new Model 3 electric sedan, some customers are enduring their own state of suffering trying to get Teslas serviced. Parts shortages, long repair delays and problems getting through on customer help lines have led to scenes of strife at Teslaâ€™s service centers. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Business

Tesla recalling 362,758 cars with Full Self-Driving mode due to crash risk

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving mode software may increase the risk of crashes, NHTSA says, and the carmaker is recalling 362,758 vehicles.

Photos showed the front end of the car was crushed and the $1.4-million ladder truck was damaged.

California Highway Patrol Officer Adam Lane said it was not clear whether the driver may have been intoxicated or whether the Tesla Model S was operating with automation or driving assistance features.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating how Tesla’s Autopilot system detects and responds to emergency vehicles parked on highways. At least 14 Teslas have crashed into emergency vehicles while using the system.

A Tesla crashed into a police vehicle which turn crashed into an ambulance in Cochise County, Az., on July 30, 2020.

Business

If ‘self-driving’ Teslas are defective, why are regulators letting them stay on the road?

Federal regulators forced a recall of Tesla’s robot-car technology, but the move allows drivers to continue to use it before the defects can be fixed.

Dutter said the truck had its lights on and was parked diagonally on northbound lanes of the freeway to protect responders to an earlier accident that did not result in injuries.

The fatal accident occurred around 4 a.m., and it took several hours to clear the freeway. The firetruck had to be towed away.

The Model S was among the nearly 363,000 vehicles Tesla recalled on Thursday because of potential flaws in its Full Self-Driving system. While the recall is aimed at correcting possible problems at intersections and with speed limits, it comes amid a broader investigation by U.S. safety regulators into Tesla’s automated driving systems.

CaliforniaWorld & Nation

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement