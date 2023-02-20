Woman’s fatal fall from Disneyland parking structure is suspected suicide, police say

The death of a woman who fell to the ground Saturday from a parking structure at Disneyland is being investigated as a suicide, police said Monday.

The woman, who remains unidentified, was found just before 7 p.m. and taken to a hospital, where she died, according to Anaheim police.

“Like all death investigations, the cause and manner of death will be pending the conclusion of the investigations being completed by the Anaheim Police Department and the Orange County Coroner’s Office,” Anaheim Police Sgt. Jon McClintock said.

Anyone with information should contact police at (714) 765-1900, McClintock said.

In December, Christopher Christensen, the principal of Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach, was found dead after reportedly jumping from the same Mickey & Friends parking structure.

At least three others have taken fatal jumps from the parking structure, which was built in 2000: a 61-year-old man in 2010, a 23-year-old man in 2012 and a 40-year-old man in 2016.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988 or (800) 273-8255. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for those experiencing a mental health crisis.