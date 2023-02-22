Los Angeles police shoot a person in Silver Lake

Los Angeles police shot a person in Silver Lake on Wednesday night, department officials said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Silver Lake Boulevard and Bellevue Avenue. Officers were following up on a call about an assault with a deadly weapon, said Annie Moran, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Moran said she did not yet have details on what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting or on the person’s identity.

According to a CBS report, a woman was shot in the lower body and hospitalized with injuries.