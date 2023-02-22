Advertisement
California

Los Angeles police shoot a person in Silver Lake

About half a dozen police cruisers are seen beneath a city overpass with lights flashing.
Police investigate in Silver Lake where an officer shot a person Wednesday.
(OnScene.TV)
By Marisa GerberStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police shot a person in Silver Lake on Wednesday night, department officials said.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Silver Lake Boulevard and Bellevue Avenue. Officers were following up on a call about an assault with a deadly weapon, said Annie Moran, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Moran said she did not yet have details on what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting or on the person’s identity.

According to a CBS report, a woman was shot in the lower body and hospitalized with injuries.

California
Marisa Gerber

Marisa Gerber is a narrative writer at the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in 2012 and has written about criminal justice, immigration and gentrification. She grew up in Nogales, Ariz.

