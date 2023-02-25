California

Week in Photos: Ukraine marks a year of war; a beloved bishop’s killing is mourned; snow falls on the Southland

People on an outdoor train platform line up to board a train
Civilians board a train out of Irpin, Ukraine, as the fighting intensified in March 2022.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
By Silvia RazgovaNews Photo Editor 
Share

Hello and welcome to our selection of this week’s top stories — in pictures. Here’s what you may have missed.

Ukraine records a painful anniversary of the Russian invasion. The country, which has largely weathered Russia’s power grid attacks, works through grief and destruction and vows to win. We look back at the ongoing war through the images of Los Angeles Times photographers.

A small, lone figure of a man in the foreground walks away from a massive fiery explosion filling most of the background.
A fireball erupts after Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in March 2022.
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
A soldier prays during a church service
At the Sts. Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, Ukraine, soldiers attend Mass along with civilians in May 2022.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

A woman kisses the forehead of a man laying in a casket
A woman kisses the forehead of a Ukrainian soldier at his funeral in March 2022 in Starychi, Ukraine.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

...

As the country marks a year of war, six Ukrainians share how their lives have changed.

A woman standing looks at the camera with serious expression.
Olga Rudenko, editor in chief of the Kyiv Independent, poses for a portrait at the publication’s offices in Kyiv, Ukraine.
(Pete Kiehart / For The Times)

...

A powerful storm advances on Southern California with the threat of historic snow.
Rain, big waves, a rare blizzard warning — read why this SoCal winter storm is so unusual.

See more Times staff photos from the snowstorm here.

Snow falls on vehicles on a freeway
Snow flurries fall on Interstate 5 near the Tejon Pass as a powerful storm arrived Thursday.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Two people hug next to a snowman on a snow-covered soccer field
Katelynn Chavez and Pedro Ruiz hug after making a snowman at Yucaipa Community Park in Yucaipa on Thursday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

...

As the frigid storm bore down Southern California raced to shelter homeless people.

A head-and-shoulders frame of an older woman with blonde hair, wearing a light-grey hooded sweatshirt and a green coat.
Crystal Jones, assisted by Los Angeles County Homeless Services Authority outreach workers, prepares to move with her partner from their homeless camp to a shelter Thursday before the storm.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

...

An L.A. immigrant community and a parish were left in disbelief after a high-ranking bishop was gunned down last Saturday. Following an arrest in the cleric’s slaying, a handyman confessed to the killing of Auxiliary Bishop David G. O’Connell. The beloved preacher devoted his life to others, helping immigrants, the poor and disenfranchised, and for one columnist he restored his faith in faith.

Advertisement

A picture of. Roman Catholic Bishop David O'Connell and police tape hang on a street sign
A sign is posted Sunday in honor of Bishop David O'Connell, who was slain a day earlier in Hacienda Heights.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Standing in darkened pews, lit by blu-tinted light coming in through a stained-glass window, people pray during a mass
People attend a Mass in honor of Bishop O'Connell at St. Francis X. Cabrini parish in Los Angeles on Sunday.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

...

COVID-19 deaths top 100,000 in California: ‘Nobody ... anticipated this toll’

A black-and-white image of a hand reaching in from the left side holding a hand of a patient on respirator in a hospital bed
Chaplain Kevin Deegan, left, holds Julio Valladares’ hand at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in January 2022 in Mission Hills. Valladares is among the 100,000 people who have died of COVID-19 in California.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

...

L.A. wants to evict families living in a luxury hotel since a botched 2021 fireworks detonation.

Advertisement

Two kids run past a metal fence and boarded up homes
Boarded-up homes on 27th Street in Los Angeles, where an LAPD-directed fireworks detonation in 2021 went awry.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

...

And, for the end, some good news — how a hiker survived a 200-foot fall from an icy trail.

A blonde woman, in a head-and-shoulders profile view, lifts her head with eyes closed, smiling into sun-setting light.
Ruth Woroniecki, who survived a 200-foot fall from Cucamonga Peak in the San Gabriel Mountains, poses for a portrait on Tuesday in Acton.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

...

CaliforniaWorld & NationUkraine
Silvia Razgova

Silvia Razgova is a photo editor at the Los Angeles Times focused on news and long-form stories. She joined The Times in 2022 after previously working for the newspaper and other publications as a freelance photographer. Born in Slovakia, she immigrated to the United States in 2000 and continued her education, receiving a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

More From the Los Angeles Times