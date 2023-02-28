Timeline: When will SoCal see snow, rain this week? When will it end?

There are a few more days of cold rain and snow in Southern California’s forecast, before forecasts clear up for a much more clear and dry weekend.

Here is what to expect from the storm moving through the Southland this week.

Overall, the storm is expected to dump up to 1.5 inches of rain or less in coastal and valley areas, according to the National Weather Service.

California Photos: Snow, heavy rain pummel Southern California Scenes from across Southern California, where a powerful and potentially dangerous winter storm moved on Friday, dumping heaps of rain and snow and prompting severe weather warnings.

This new storm could bring a total of up to two more feet of snow in the highest elevations, officials said, which could create more challenges for residents and officials following days of blocked roadways because of snow and ice from the last storm. Officials say the latest storm doesn’t have as much moisture or strength as the last system, which brought significant rain and snowfall to the region, but it could still cause notable disruptions, especially on roadways Wednesday morning.

A winter weather advisory is already in effect for most of the region’s mountains, which will be upgraded to a winter storm warning Tuesday afternoon until late Wednesday, when heavier snow, high winds and difficult travel is expected.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the morning. Precipitation expected to pick up later in the day, peaking late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Winter weather warning for mountain areas goes into effect at 1 p.m., with snow tonight at areas 3,000 feet and above.

Snow likely to affect travel on Interstate 5 along the Grapevine.

Wednesday

Scattered showers and rain for most of the day and coastal and valley areas, tapering off at night.

Snowfall expected in mountains, with snow levels dropping as low as 1,500 feet — unusually low elevations that saw some snowfall just last week.

Gusty winds in some canyon and mountain areas.

Officials warn travel could be difficult in mountain passes such as Interstate 5 and mountain roads.

Thursday

Mostly sunny in coastal and valley areas.

Warmup begins, with temperatures slowly rising over coming days.

Tips