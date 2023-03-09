Newborn found alive in gas station trash can in Fullerton

A newborn was found abandoned Thursday in the restroom of a Fullerton gas station and quickly transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The first responders on the scene were Fullerton police officers who arrived at the gas station in the 900 block of West Orangethorpe Avenue.

Officers immediately began “lifesaving measures,” according to a news release from Fullerton police. Emergency personnel from the Fullerton Fire Department transported the newborn to the hospital for further medical care. The baby was in critical but stable condition Thursday night.

Fullerton detectives are investigating. Those involved in the abandonment of the baby could face charges.

KCAL-TV reported from the scene that the baby, a boy, was found initially by a gas station employee and had been abandoned within an hour of birth.

Under state law, a parent or a person with lawful custody can safely surrender an infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked. But there are some rules. The baby must be taken to a public or private hospital, a designated fire station or other safe surrender site designated by the county Board of Supervisors.

Anyone with information can contact Fullerton Police Det. Marcus Saenz at (714) 738-5361. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.