Sinkhole debris causes closure of southbound lanes on the 5 Freeway in Glendale

The southbound 5 Freeway in Glendale was shut down Saturday evening after debris fell from an overpass onto the roadway.

An apparent sinkhole that had opened near the overpass caused pieces of concrete to fall onto the highway near Western Avenue, said Sgt. Victor Jackson, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department.

The debris prompted the California Highway Patrol to issue a Sigalert and block all southbound lanes around 6 p.m., said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig. Traffic was being diverted to Western Avenue, she said.

No cars were struck by the debris, and no one was injured, Kravig said.

Kravig said CHP officers and Caltrans workers were still trying to assess the source of the debris, as it was unclear whether it had fallen from the overpass or come off a hillside. She had no estimate for when the freeway’s southbound lanes would be reopened.

No debris has been reported in the northbound lanes, Kravig added.