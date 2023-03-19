California

Photos: Undeterred by the weather, runners take to the streets for the 38th L.A. Marathon

Runners start the 38th L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.
(Ringo Chiu / For the Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
More than 20,000 runners took to the streets of L.A. early Sunday with a backdrop of cloudy skies and cool temperatures for the running of the 38th annual Los Angeles Marathon.

The 26.2-mile course spans some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods, including Chinatown, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Century City.

A runner stretches in the predawn darkness.
Ryan Stevenson, 23, of Pasadena, warms up Sunday at Dodger Stadium before the L.A. Marathon.
(Ringo Chiu / For the Los Angeles Times)
Runners stretch and sit under blankets at Dodger Stadium.
Runners rest and warm up at Dodger Stadium.
(Ringo Chiu / For the Los Angeles Times)
Runners sit next to a ticket booth at Dodger Stadium.
Runners rest at Dodger Stadium before the 38th L.A. Marathon.
(Ringo Chiu / For the Los Angeles Times)
Two runners are wrapped in blankets at Dodger Stadium.
Runners rest at Dodger Stadium before the L.A. Marathon.
(Ringo Chiu / For the Los Angeles Times)
Wheelchair athletes start the L.A. Marathon.
Wheelchair participants start the 38th L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium.
(Ringo Chiu / For the Los Angeles Times)
Marathon runners pass the Hard Rock Cafe.
Men’s elite runners on Hollywood Boulevard during the L.A. Marathon.
(Ringo Chiu / For the Los Angeles Times)
Runners pass crowds of spectators at the L.A. Marathon
Runners start the 38th L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium.
(Ringo Chiu / For the Los Angeles Times)
Marathon runners pass spectators, including one holding cardboard cutouts of a runner's face
Marathon spectators hold cardboard cutouts of runners and other signs of encouragement as the race begins at Dodger Stadium.
(Ringo Chiu / For the Los Angeles Times)
A runner dressed as Marilyn Monroe in a wig, sunglasses and white dress.
A runner dressed as Marilyn Monroe passes downtown during the 38th L.A. Marathon.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Women's elite runners run along Hollywood Blvd during the 38th LA Marathon in Los Angeles, Sunday
Stacy Ndiwa, right, of Kenya leads the women’s elite runners along Hollywood Boulevard. Ndiwa won the women’s race with a time of two hours and thirty-one minutes.
(Ringo Chiu / For the Los Angeles Times)
A runner dressed as Elvis passes City Hall.
A runner dressed as Elvis passes City Hall during the L.A. Marathon.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
Two runners exchange high-fives as the L.A. Marathon moves through downtown.
Runners high-five while passing through downtown during the L.A. Marathon.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

