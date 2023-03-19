Photos: Undeterred by the weather, runners take to the streets for the 38th L.A. Marathon

More than 20,000 runners took to the streets of L.A. early Sunday with a backdrop of cloudy skies and cool temperatures for the running of the 38th annual Los Angeles Marathon.

The 26.2-mile course spans some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods, including Chinatown, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Century City.

Ryan Stevenson, 23, of Pasadena, warms up Sunday at Dodger Stadium before the L.A. Marathon. (Ringo Chiu / For the Los Angeles Times)

Runners rest and warm up at Dodger Stadium. (Ringo Chiu / For the Los Angeles Times)

Runners rest at Dodger Stadium before the 38th L.A. Marathon. (Ringo Chiu / For the Los Angeles Times)

Runners rest at Dodger Stadium before the L.A. Marathon. (Ringo Chiu / For the Los Angeles Times)

Wheelchair participants start the 38th L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium. (Ringo Chiu / For the Los Angeles Times)

Men’s elite runners on Hollywood Boulevard during the L.A. Marathon. (Ringo Chiu / For the Los Angeles Times)

Runners start the 38th L.A. Marathon at Dodger Stadium. (Ringo Chiu / For the Los Angeles Times)

Marathon spectators hold cardboard cutouts of runners and other signs of encouragement as the race begins at Dodger Stadium. (Ringo Chiu / For the Los Angeles Times)

A runner dressed as Marilyn Monroe passes downtown during the 38th L.A. Marathon. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Stacy Ndiwa, right, of Kenya leads the women’s elite runners along Hollywood Boulevard. Ndiwa won the women’s race with a time of two hours and thirty-one minutes. (Ringo Chiu / For the Los Angeles Times)

A runner dressed as Elvis passes City Hall during the L.A. Marathon. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)