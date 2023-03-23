Girl killed by wrong-way driver in hit-and-run crash on 60 Freeway near City of Industry

The California Highway Patrol is asking for help in identifying the person who killed an 11-year-old girl early Wednesday in a wrong-way, hit-and-run crash on the 60 Freeway near the City of Industry.

Angelique Zarate died in the crash, the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner’s office said. She was a passenger in a Toyota Camry, and the driver of the Camry suffered major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred about 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the freeway near Crossroads Parkway, the CHP posted on Facebook. The driver of a black Hyundai Sonata traveling the wrong way was described as a white or Latino male in his mid-30s, with a fair complexion and medium-length hair parted to the side, according to the CHP.

The driver, who was wearing a light-colored shirt and pants, fled the scene barefoot, the CHP said.

A Hyundai whose license plate was released by the CHP was registered to a woman in South Los Angeles. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anyone with information on the driver or crash can call the CHP Santa Fe Springs office at (562) 868-0503 or contact its Facebook page.

On a GoFundMe page organized to cover Angelique’s funeral expenses, family members wrote that she “had the biggest heart and always showed so much love to everyone around her.”