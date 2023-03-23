Orange County authorities searching for arson suspect caught on surveillance video

An auto parts store in the 1000 block of E. 6th St. in Santa Ana had major damage from a fire that authorities believe may have been the result of arson.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected arsonist who was captured on surveillance video pouring liquid inside a Santa Ana business this week moments before firefighters responded to a massive structure fire there.

The video shows the man entering the auto parts store on E. 6th Street at about 3:30 a.m. Monday, holding a gun in one hand and picking up a tin container, which he then poured on two desks in the building, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Firefighters believe the liquid was some kind of accelerant that could have been used “to start and spread a fire,” according to a tweet by the fire authority.

Advertisement

FF’s knocked down a commercial structure fire at an auto parts store in the 1000 blk of E. 6th St. in @CityofSantaAna in just 5 minutes. The 911 call at 3:32 a.m. reported flames through the roof of the building. No injuries. Investigators on scene. pic.twitter.com/4No8PZ8yNI — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) March 20, 2023

Two minutes later, firefighters received a 911 call about flames shooting through the building’s roof, according to a separate tweet from the fire authority. Firefighters controlled the blaze within about five minutes, but the building was severely damaged, officials said.

No one was injured.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call Orange County Fire Authority Investigations at (949) 560-0665.