Storm warnings issued for several Northern California counties

More rain is coming to California this week.

A low-pressure system coming from the Gulf of Alaska is set to bring rainfall across Northern California early in the week and slowly move south, said Chelsea Peters, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

Though it would typically be considered one of the more run-of-the mill storms, on top of such an already wet winter, the rainfall and gusty winds may cause hazardous driving conditions, roadway flooding, power outages and fallen trees or branches, weather officials said.

Forecasters expect southerly winds across the Sacramento Valley, with potential gusts of up to 50 mph.

“Generally this would be sort of a beneficial system,” Peters said. “But because of how extreme this winter has been, it’s more impactful than it would have been maybe two months ago.”

Forecasters are expecting 0.5 to 3 inches of rainfall in Northern California starting Monday night through Wednesday, with the heaviest rain expected Tuesday in the northern Sacramento Valley and in the foothills. Higher elevations will see 1 to 4 feet of snow.

“This amount of snowfall adding to what we already have is just compounding the issues,” Peters said. Officials are “running out of places to put the snow.”

Storm warnings were issued in several counties, including Siskiyou, Lassen, Plumas and Sierra.

Weather officials urged residents to avoid travel: “You could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.”