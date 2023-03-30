Advertisement
California

Man accused of molesting girl at library had just been arrested days in another assault

Headshot of Christopher Eduard, who was arrested on suspicion of exposing himself to a girl and sexually assaulting her
Christopher Eduard, 53, was arrested twice in a five-day span on suspicion of sexually assaulting girls at a public library and Target in Irvine.
(Irvine Police Department)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A 53-year-old man accused of exposing himself to a 9-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her at an Irvine public library last week was arrested Tuesday for allegedly groping an 11-year-old girl inside a Target store in Irvine, authorities said.

Christopher Eduard was out on bail when he was arrested at his Los Angeles home on suspicion of sexual battery of an 11-year-old, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release. The incident occurred on May 24, 2021, at the Target at 13200 Jamboree Road, according to police.

Eduard allegedly followed the girl in the store and approached her in an aisle after she walked away from her family, police said. The suspect then approached her from behind and groped her, according to police. The girl ran from him and told her family while Eduard fled the store and sped away in a green Kia Soul, police said.

Eduard was arrested Friday in an alleged sexual assault of a 9-year-old at the Orange County Public Libraries Irvine Heritage Park branch in the children’s section, according to Irvine police. Eduard is accused of asking the girl to help him film a video on his phone. The suspect then gave her cue cards to read aloud from and during the incident exposed himself and assaulted her, police said.

The girl’s mother was at the library during the time of the sexual assault, according to police.

Detectives found Eduard after looking over surveillance footage. He was arrested near his L.A. home, where they found evidence that linked him to the crime, police said.

Eduard was booked into jail Friday but was released the next night after he posted bond, according to jail records.

Eduard is a property manager, jail records show.

Irvine police believe the suspect could be responsible for other incidents. Police said Eduard is 5 foot 9 and weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information can contact Irvine police Det. Nate Ridlon at nridlon@cityofirvine.org.

CaliforniaOrange County
Nathan Solis

