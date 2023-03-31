10 Freeway shut down in both directions after police shooting in City Terrace

Monterey Park police cruisers are parked behind a BMW on the 10 Freeway in City Terrace, where a police shooting Friday morning closed the freeway in both directions.

A police shooting Friday morning on the 10 Freeway in City Terrace closed the freeway in both directions, causing a major traffic backup, authorities said.

The Monterey Park Police Department is leading the investigation of the shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Radio dispatch reports said that police shot someone around 10:30 a.m.

Helicopter video from KTLA-TV showed three Monterey Park police cruisers parked on the freeway behind a white BMW near the Eastern Avenue exit. A white tarp covered what looked like a body lying on the ground near the vehicles.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.