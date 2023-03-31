Advertisement
California

10 Freeway shut down in both directions after police shooting in City Terrace

A white BMW and three police cruisers are parked on the 10 Freeway.
Monterey Park police cruisers are parked behind a BMW on the 10 Freeway in City Terrace, where a police shooting Friday morning closed the freeway in both directions.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
A police shooting Friday morning on the 10 Freeway in City Terrace closed the freeway in both directions, causing a major traffic backup, authorities said.

The Monterey Park Police Department is leading the investigation of the shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Radio dispatch reports said that police shot someone around 10:30 a.m.

Helicopter video from KTLA-TV showed three Monterey Park police cruisers parked on the freeway behind a white BMW near the Eastern Avenue exit. A white tarp covered what looked like a body lying on the ground near the vehicles.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

