3 found dead inside downtown L.A. building

Three people were found dead Wednesday inside a building in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available. But the bodies were discovered inside a building on the 600 block of Wall Street in skid row.

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the case said detectives suspect the deaths were tied to drug overdoses, possibly involving fentanyl. But they stressed the probe was in its early stages.

Los Angeles police and fire officials were on the scene.

The is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

