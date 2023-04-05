Advertisement
California

3 found dead inside downtown L.A. building

By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Share

Three people were found dead Wednesday inside a building in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available. But the bodies were discovered inside a building on the 600 block of Wall Street in skid row.

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the case said detectives suspect the deaths were tied to drug overdoses, possibly involving fentanyl. But they stressed the probe was in its early stages.

Advertisement

Los Angeles police and fire officials were on the scene.

The is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement