Advertisement
California

Multiple people shot at park in Roseville, suspect in custody

By Nathan Solis
Salvador Hernandez
Share

Multiple people were shot Thursday afternoon in a Roseville park north of Sacramento, according to authorities.

A large police presence responded to Mahany Park, according to a social media post the city of Roseville posted around 1:30 p.m. A fitness center and the Riley Library were on a brief lockdown as police responded to the scene.

Police called in an armored vehicle to the park to negotiate with a shooter who was taken into custody after police arrived on the scene, reports the Sacramento Bee.

Multiple victims were wounded, according to dispatch reports from emergency personnel who responded to the scene. At least three people were taken to local hospitals, according to police scanner reports from the scene.

Advertisement

Police asked the public to avoid the area shortly before 2 p.m. but said in a social media post that the area was safe.

Parents arrived at the park shortly before 2 p.m. to see whether they could pick up their kids at summer camp programs held in the area, but there were no reports of any injured children, according to police dispatch reports.

This is a developing story.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement