Santa Ana police seek hit-and-run driver who hit 11-year-old child

Surveillance footage provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows a youth being struck by a car in the 700 block of South Birch Street in Santa Ana on March 29.

Santa Ana police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run driver who struck an 11-year-old child and left him hospitalized.

Police released video footage of two children walking in the 700 block of South Birch Street in the Heninger Park neighborhood on March 29 around 1:30 p.m.

In the video, the two children can be seen dashing into the street directly in the path of an oncoming sedan. The vehicle can then be seen hitting one of the children wearing a red jacket, flipping him up and over the hood of the car.

The driver never stops but instead speeds away, according to police. The child was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. His condition was not immediately known.

The children may have been startled by some barking dogs, prompting them to cross the street, Santa Ana Police Department Officer Natalie Garcia told NBC4.

Witnesses described the vehicle involved in the crash as an early 2000s black Cadillac DeVille with chrome rims, chrome metal trim and dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is encouraged to contact Officer S. Guzman of the Santa Ana Police Department, (714) 245-8228 or at Sguzman@santa-ana.org.