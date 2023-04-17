Aliso Niguel High School evacuated after phone threat; deputies search campus

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a phone threat received by Aliso Niguel High School.

Aliso Niguel High School was evacuated Monday morning after someone called in a threat, authorities said.

The campus was cleared and closed to students and staff out of an abundance of caution as law enforcement searched the school, according to Sgt. Mike Woodroof with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

There were no reports of injuries, Woodroof said, and if the campus is deemed safe, students and staff will be able to return.

In a social media post announcing the investigation, the Sheriff’s Department said, “Campus has been evacuated & is closed to students & staff. Do not come to campus at this time.”

Capistrano Unified School District spokesperson Ryan Burris said the anonymous call was made before school began.

“The campus was cleared, students are safe, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating,” Burris said.

A hotline for the Capistrano Unified School District can be reached at (949) 831-5590.