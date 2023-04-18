Teen dead after car involved in Simi Valley stabbing slams into teenagers near Westlake High School
A suspect in a stabbing at a Walmart in Simi Valley plowed a car into a group of teenagers Tuesday afternoon near Westlake High School, killing one.
The crash was reported just before 2:40 p.m. on Lakeview Canyon Road in Thousand Oaks and involved a vehicle that police say was used by the stabbing suspect .
The vehicle reportedly struck a group of children, several of whom were taken to a hospital, sheriff’s officials said. A 15-year-old male student died at the hospital, officials said.
The driver was detained at the scene, police said.
Video from KTLA-TV showed a white sedan lying on its roof in the roadway, which was expected to be closed for several hours.
On Tuesday afternoon, Simi Valley police were called to a Walmart in the 250 block of Cochran Street after a customer allegedly stabbed an employee inside the store and fled the scene in a white Toyota Camry. The employee was taken to a hospital.
This article will be updated as more details become available.
