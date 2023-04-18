Advertisement
California

Teen dead after car involved in Simi Valley stabbing slams into teenagers near Westlake High School

An aerial view of a four-lane street with an overturned car and emergency vehicles nearby.
A car plowed into a group of juveniles Tuesday afternoon near Westlake High School, critically injuring one, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
(KTLA Sky5)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A suspect in a stabbing at a Walmart in Simi Valley plowed a car into a group of teenagers Tuesday afternoon near Westlake High School, killing one.

The crash was reported just before 2:40 p.m. on Lakeview Canyon Road in Thousand Oaks and involved a vehicle that police say was used by the stabbing suspect .

The vehicle reportedly struck a group of children, several of whom were taken to a hospital, sheriff’s officials said. A 15-year-old male student died at the hospital, officials said.

The driver was detained at the scene, police said.

Video from KTLA-TV showed a white sedan lying on its roof in the roadway, which was expected to be closed for several hours.

On Tuesday afternoon, Simi Valley police were called to a Walmart in the 250 block of Cochran Street after a customer allegedly stabbed an employee inside the store and fled the scene in a white Toyota Camry. The employee was taken to a hospital.

This article will be updated as more details become available.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

