California

A wet California boosts water allocations to 100% for first time in nearly 20 years

Lush, green hillsides surround a lake
The San Luis Reservoir near Los Banos, a key water supply for millions of Californians from Silicon Valley to San Diego, is nearly at full capacity after a series of storms this winter.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
For the first time since 2006, California officials have increased allocations from the vital State Water Project to 100% of requested supplies, as reservoirs across the state are nearing capacity with an epic snowmelt forecast for the coming weeks.

An unusually wet winter brought unprecedented snowfall and a succession of heavy rainstorms, pulling much of the state out of a punishing years-long drought.

Just last year, state officials slashed water allocations to 5%, bracing for the third year without substantial precipitation.

This year has been a different story.

“With reservoirs nearing capacity and snowmelt runoff starting to occur, [the state Department of Water Resources] now expects to deliver 100% of requested water supplies, up from 75% announced in March,” state officials said Thursday.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation also announced Thursday an increase to 100% of requested water allocations for almost all farms, homes and industries served by the federal Central Valley Project, which provides critical irrigation and water to the San Joaquin Valley, San Francisco Bay Area and Central Valley.

For many of those regions, this will be the first time since 2017 that water allocations reach 100% of requested supplies.

“Following two years of 0% allocations, this announcement will provide much needed water to support the [Westlands Water] District’s communities, family-owned farms, and hard-working families in the San Joaquin Valley,” said Jose Gutierrez, the interim general manager for Westlands Water District, a Central Valley Project contractor serving mostly rural communities in Fresno and Kings counties. “This water supply will assist growers in Westlands with putting the land to work to grow the food that feeds the world.”

The State Water Project is a different system of reservoirs, canals and dams that provides key water supplies across California through 29 agencies that together provide water for about 27 million residents and 750,000 acres of farmland.

“Water supply conditions and careful management of reservoir operations during this extreme winter allows DWR to maximize water deliveries while enhancing protections for the environment,” said Karla Nemeth, director of the Department of Water Resources. “DWR is moving and storing as much water as possible to the benefit of communities, agriculture, and the environment.”

The San Luis Reservoir in Merced County, which holds water for both the State Water Project and Central Valley Porject, was at 99% capacity Thursday, according to according to the California Department of Water Resources. In Southern California, the Cachuma and Castaic reservoirs were at 99% and 96% capacity, respectively.

Lake Oroville, which was at 89% capacity Thursday and provides the most water to the State Water Project, is expected to be full by the end of May, state water officials said.

Lake Shasta, the cornerstone of the Central Valley Project, has seen drastic increases in capacity over the last few weeks, up from 59% in February to 94% Thursday, federal data show. It hasn’t been this full since 2019 and is well above the historical average for this time of year, according to Valeria Rodriguez, a spokesperson fro the Bureau of Reclamation.

CaliforniaClimate & EnvironmentWater & Drought
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

