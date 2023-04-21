4-year-old twin boys found unresponsive in backyard pool at Northridge home
Four-year-old twin boys were found unresponsive Friday morning in the backyard pool of a Northridge home, authorities said.
Fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the home on Des Moines Avenue just after 10:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The boys were found in the backyard pool and quickly taken to a hospital, officials said.
One boy was in critical condition while the other was in grave condition, LAFD said in a statement.
The mayor’s Crisis Response Team was also sent to the home to provide support to family and neighbors.
