4-year-old twin boys found unresponsive in backyard pool at Northridge home

Two twin 4-year-old boys were found unresponsive Friday morning in the backyard pool of a Northridge home, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the home on Des Moines Avenue just after 10:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The boys were found in the backyard pool and quickly taken to a hospital, officials said.

One boy was in critical condition while the other was in grave condition, LAFD said in a statement.

The mayor’s Crisis Response Team was also sent to the home to provide support to family and neighbors.

