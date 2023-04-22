3-year-old who died after he and his twin were found in backyard pool is identified

A 3-year-old boy who died after he and his twin brother were found unresponsive in the pool of a Porter Ranch home was identified Saturday as Kai Bernabe.

Kai Bernabe died at the hospital, three months short of his fourth birthday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office confirmed. The boys were originally reported to be 4 years old.

The boys’ parents found them in the pool, pulled the children from the water and performed CPR with guidance of L.A. Fire Department dispatchers on the phone, fire officials said.

Fire and emergency medical personnel arrived at the home along a cul-de-sac on Des Moines Avenue just after 10:30 a.m., according to the Fire Department.

“Paramedics worked feverishly to provide every chance possible for these children,” LAFD Capt. Eric Scott told reporters Friday.

The children were transported to a regional pediatric trauma center.

“Tragically,” Scott said, “one of those boys was pronounced dead at the hospital.”

Authorities had no update on the second child’s condition as of Saturday evening.

Television footage of the Porter Ranch property shows a stately ranch home that looks out onto a large pool and patio area.

“There’s nothing to indicate anything beyond a tragic accident here,” Capt. Kelly Muniz of the Los Angeles Police Department told reporters Friday.

Members of the mayor’s Crisis Response Team were sent to the home to provide support to family and neighbors.

