Full coverage of former UCLA gynecologist James Heaps

Former UCLA gynecologist James Heaps was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison after a Los Angeles County jury in October found him guilty of sexually abusing his patients.

The women Heaps was charged with abusing testified that he groped them, penetrated them with his ungloved hand and committed acts of sexual stimulation under the guise of medical examinations.

The University of California system agreed to pay a total of $700 million to the hundreds of victims of the former UCLA gynecologist. It marked largest ever sexual abuse settlement involving a public university.

A UC system report found that UCLA repeatedly failed to adequately investigate allegations of abuse.