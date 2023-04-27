Advertisement
California

Three suspects steal cash at gunpoint outside La Boheme in West Hollywood

People are eating outside of La Boheme restaurant while a man walks his dog on the sidewalk.
La Boheme restaurant in West Hollywood in July 2020.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
Three men armed with at least two assault-rifle weapons held up numerous people at gunpoint Tuesday night in the alleyway of La Boheme restaurant in West Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The robbery occurred around 9:40 p.m. in the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Department said. The robbers made off with just a little bit of cash, according to authorities.

Video of the incident in the alleyway was obtained by the blog WEHOville.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are looking to speak with the victims, said Sgt. Michael Yost.

California
Noah Goldberg

