California

L.A. fire crews search near Mulholland Drive for light plane reported missing

Crews are searching for a possible missing aircraft in Sherman Oaks on Saturday night..
Crews are searching for an aircraft reported missing in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, where the search is hampered by fog.
(KCAL)
By Steve Clow
Fire crews searched a rugged area near Mulholland Drive and Beverly Glen Boulevard on Saturday night for a light plane that was reported missing, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The search was being hampered by fog in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, the LAFD said in a statement Saturday night.

“Though thick fog now precludes safe air operations, more than four dozen LAFD ground personnel are continuing their systematic grid search” in the mountainous area, the statement said.

The plane was reported missing by an air traffic controller, the LAFD said. Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers, the Air Force and the pilot’s cellphone carrier were also involved in the effort to locate the missing aircraft.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Steve Clow

Steve Clow is assistant managing editor for California projects and innovation at the Los Angeles Times. Clow joined The Times in 1993 and has spent time in several departments, including National, Sports and Calendar. Over the last decade in Metro, he has had a significant hand in some of our most recognized work, including coverage that received the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for feature writing and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news. He also edited or participated in the editing of stories that have won Loeb, Edward R. Murrow, Mayborn, Overseas Press Club, RFK and Meyer Berger awards.

