Two people killed in separate shootings overnight in Los Angeles

Two people were killed in two separate shootings overnight in Los Angeles County, authorities said.

The first shooting occurred about 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East 88th Street in South L.A., according to Adriana De La Torre, a law enforcement official with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responding to a call found a man between the ages of 45 and 50 suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, De La Torre said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, he said.

Advertisement

No other details were available about the victim or the motive for the shooting.

About 2:10 a.m. Saturday, two gunmen in a car shot two other men standing outside in the 900 block of Mariposa Avenue in Koreatown. Both victims were taken to a hospital by fire paramedics, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. He has not been identified.

The second victim was listed in stable condition, police said.

Both shootings remain under investigation.